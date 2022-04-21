Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.10

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 53 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.51.
About Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)
Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.
