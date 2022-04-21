Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 20.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MQY opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $145,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

