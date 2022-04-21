Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 20.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MQY opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
