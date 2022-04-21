Short Interest in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Decreases By 19.8%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.00. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 297.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 158,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

