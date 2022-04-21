Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Decreases By 20.3%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $372.07 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.68 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.43.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

