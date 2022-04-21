Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SRRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. 1,145,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,780. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

