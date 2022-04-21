SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 6%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
