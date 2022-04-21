SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 6%

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

