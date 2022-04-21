Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 3,519.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of Silvergate Capital worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

