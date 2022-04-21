Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Down 1.8%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.
