Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Down 1.8%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.38. 247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter.

