Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 490,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

