SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. SingularityNET has a market cap of $148.05 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 989,051,068 coins and its circulating supply is 965,953,699 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

