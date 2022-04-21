SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 336,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $63.60 on Thursday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.51.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SJW Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in SJW Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SJW Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

