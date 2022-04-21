Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.77. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$6.000 EPS.

SNBR traded down $5.89 on Thursday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 42,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $125.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Sleep Number from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

