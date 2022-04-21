SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

