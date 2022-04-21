SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.