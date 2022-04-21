SME Credit Realisation Fund Plans Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SCRF)

SME Credit Realisation Fund (LON:SCRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SME Credit Realisation Fund stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.10. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.24).
