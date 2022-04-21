SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $550,943.67

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $550,943.67 and $29,252.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.39 or 0.07373033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.51 or 1.00034939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035640 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

