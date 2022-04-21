Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 188,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 286,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

OTMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II ( NASDAQ:OTMO Get Rating ) by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

