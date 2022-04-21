Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$22.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.50.

SLS stock opened at C$14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.30. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

