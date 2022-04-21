SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. 38,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 41,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.
About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)
