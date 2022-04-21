SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.95. 38,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 41,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

