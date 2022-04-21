Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$5.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,353. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

