Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonova in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SONVY opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. Sonova has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

