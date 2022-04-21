Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.37). Approximately 194,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 410,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of £61.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.41.
About Sosandar (LON:SOS)
