South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SABK opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

SABK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

