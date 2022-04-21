SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState stock opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that SouthState will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

