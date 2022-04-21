Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.71

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.71 and last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 823453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

