Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.94.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.