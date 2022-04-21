SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $188,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $182.71 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

