SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $183,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

