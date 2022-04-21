Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.80). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 176,599 shares of company stock worth $1,905,663. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 222,975 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 201,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.65. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

