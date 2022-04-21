Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of SR opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

