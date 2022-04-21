Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) to announce $951.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.00 million and the highest is $960.98 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after buying an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,681. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $38.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

