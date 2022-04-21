SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.77

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.77 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 608450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.
SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
