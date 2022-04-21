Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.68.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.28. 199,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,112,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 362.19 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

