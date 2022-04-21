Stacks Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $20.46 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00232873 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00185955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07379735 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,226,516 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.