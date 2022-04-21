Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to post $185.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.28 million. Standex International reported sales of $172.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $736.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $740.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $776.20 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $777.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.93. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,735. Standex International has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

