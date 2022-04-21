Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $432.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. Star Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.03.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.27 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.