State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

State Street stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

