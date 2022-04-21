Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of SCS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,067. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

