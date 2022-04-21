StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StepStone Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 200,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in StepStone Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.