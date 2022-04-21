Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target to C$4.50

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Valens alerts:

NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.18 on Monday. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.