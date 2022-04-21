Stifel Nicolaus Trims Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Target Price to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

