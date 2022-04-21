StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

