STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.30 million to $195.88 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $800.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.86 million to $815.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $852.28 million, with estimates ranging from $792.17 million to $912.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE:STOR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.31. 1,714,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 348,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.