Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives GBX 376 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376 ($4.89).

A number of analysts have commented on KETL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.88) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Richard Sells purchased 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £19,985.88 ($26,002.97).

KETL opened at GBX 211 ($2.75) on Monday. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 191.20 ($2.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.35. The company has a market cap of £436.08 million and a PE ratio of 18.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

