Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

