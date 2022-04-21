Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $29.65 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,836,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after buying an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,671,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,577,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 337,902 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

