Sweet Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

