Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
