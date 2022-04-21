Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.66.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 36,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,158. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

