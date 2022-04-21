Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

